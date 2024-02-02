Registration opens for Virginia Tech’s 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance

Virginia Tech honors lives lost with 3.2 for 32 Run for Remembrance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech announced registration for their annual 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance on April 12, 2024.

Every year, thousands of people participate on Virginia Tech’s campus and online to walk or run 3.2 miles for the 32 lives lost from the Virginia Tech shooting on April 16, 2007.

Spokesperson for Virginia Tech, Mark Owczarski said this run is now ingrained into the Hokie community.

“You wish that never happened, but the one element that came out of all of that is the importance and the reliance of community for strength,” Owczarski said.

The course will go through the entire campus starting at Patton Hall and ending at the April 16 Memorial.

If you’d like to participate this year, you can register here.