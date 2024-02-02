Special Olympics athletes ready to rock Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Special Olympics athletes will have the chance to play in Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.

The region’s basketball tournament is this Sunday (Feb. 4) at 9 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to come out and show support. Players can sign up in advance online or just show up and join a team.

Virginia Tech’s head men’s basketball coach will be there along with dozens of Hokie athletes.

In addition to this, Roanoke College is also scheduled to host another tournament on Feb. 11.

If you would like to sign up to cheer on players during either match, click here.