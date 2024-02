DUBLIN, Va. – The T.G. Howard Community Center is getting couples together for Valentine’s Day.

It’s part of the 2nd annual “Table for Two” contest.

Three lucky couples will have the chance to win $50 Downtown Grub gift certificates.

Winners will be drawn on Feb. 12. Those who enter must live in the New River Valley.

For more information on contest guidelines, click here.