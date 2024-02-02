Wild bird population declining, Virginia Tech researchers say

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You may be seeing fewer birds at your feeders lately as the wild bird population is declining in North America, according to Virginia Tech researchers.

Virginia Tech Associate Professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Ashley Dayer said more than one in four birds have been lost since 1970, which is approximately 2.9 billion birds.

Researchers said the concerning trend is due in part to climate change and urbanization.

“We have lost so many birds in the last 50 years,” Dayer said. “It’s really troubling because it tells us that there’s probably broader environmental issues going on that can impact people as well.”

Cats and windows can be hazards for the bird population too, researchers recommend keeping cats indoors and using a screen or special tape on your windows to reduce the reflection.