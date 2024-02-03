Driver dies after crashing into Lynchburg Boys and Girls Club building wall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The person who drove into the Boys and Girls Club building wall in Lynchburg on Feb. 2 was declared dead, according to Lynchburg Police.

Police have identified the driver as 50-year-old Cecil Spinner of Altavista.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash after officers found a vehicle that struck a wall at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 1101 Madison Street in Lynchburg.

On Friday just after 8 p.m., we’re told an officer on patrol heard a loud crash and began checking the area. When the officer came to the intersection of 11th Street and Madison Street, they found a vehicle that struck a wall at the Boys and Girls Club building.

Police said the vehicle was occupied by one adult male driver. Lynchburg Fire Department Medics were immediately called and first aid was rendered.

LPD said the Boys and Girls Club was closed at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have captured the crash on a dashboard camera or witnessed it is asked to contact the LPD Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.