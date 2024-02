RADFORD, Va. – Radford University has received $1,500,000 to support pilot programs designed to help Pell Grant-eligible students.

The Pell Grant is a federal grant awarded to students based on financial need.

They plan to use the money to create a coaching program for incoming Pell-eligible students on how to begin their careers at Radford University.

It also establishes a scholarship for students unable to continue to enroll because of finances.