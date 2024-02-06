Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses ice hockey game raises $38.5k for local non-profit

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia’s hometown heroes raised $38,500 during their annual ice hockey game.

Every year the game brings in money to donate to a local Roanoke charity.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

This year Guns N Hoses gave Straight Street, a local non-profit focusing on giving at-risk youth a safe place to get kids off the streets, the money from their proceeds.

Over the past 20 years, more than 100,000 fans have come out to watch the Guns N Hoses ice hockey game.

“And after all that they do for us, then to raise money to give away that just shows the character of the people that we often take for granted, unfortunately every day that we shouldn’t,” Keith Farmer, Director of Straight Street said.

Straight Street leaders said they will use the money for daily operations. A big need is for new highchairs and car seats, they have been using the ones they have now for more than 10 years.