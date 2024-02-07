31º
Cooking for the Super Bowl? Keep these food safety tips in mind

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

VIRGINIA – If you’re getting ready for game day, a Virginia Tech researcher has a warning if you’re preparing food for the Super Bowl.

A salmonella outbreak has been linked to charcuterie meat sold at Sam’s Club and Costco. So far, 47 people have been hospitalized including here in Virginia.

Katheryn Parraga-Estrada is a food safety extension specialist at Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. She says young children, older adults and anyone with a weak immune system are most at risk.

That’s why she says it’s important to wash and sanitize surfaces that might be contaminated with salmonella.

“You want to make sure that you’re washing your hands properly, not just rinsing them. And, of course, using hand sanitizer. And when you’re preparing your food, make sure always to keep raw things separated from cooked things so you don’t contaminate them,” said Parraga-Estrada.

She says it’s also important to wash your hands after touching your pets. You can check the CDC website for updated recalls and more information on the salmonella outbreak.

