Giles County residents raise concerns as construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline continues

NEWPORT, Va. – Community concerns about water safety are growing in Giles County as work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline continues.

“Many of us would not be happy to not have that well water or spring water or be forced to hook up to county water because Mountain Valley Pipeline has made a horrible error,” said Kellie Ferguson, a Giles County resident and a part of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

People in Giles County are concerned about their waterways after a local creek was left for days with mud flooding into it leaving one home without water.

“Seven days ago, there was mud flooding in here and it actually took them up until yesterday to try and do something about it,” said Jammie Hale, a Giles County local and activist against the pipeline.

Though they were able to get most of the water out of the yard, it was clear the yard had been completely flooded.

10 News reached out to officials at Mountain Valley Pipeline on the situation and they tell me they have remained in contact with property owners and county leaders.

They said they are actively addressing the situation.

With how many people who rely on groundwater and well water in the area, some are concerned if this continues, the freshwater will be ruined.

Hale said back in 2018, he had a similar experience on his property.

“I started getting mud, a lot of clay mud coming into my house up to the point I didn’t have water,” said Hale. “I was 18 days with no water over the same situation similar to this one.”

He also said like many others in the area, he doesn’t have the option to hook up to county water.

“I live probably a little over a mile from the county connection, so there’s no county connection where I am at,” Hale said.

That is the case for many of the people living in this area. He says many rely on well water.