Roanoke City holds open houses on zoning reform, expanding housing

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City is holding open house meetings on zoning reform.
They’re going through a text amendment process in hopes of expanding housing opportunities in the city.
It’s part of City Plan 2040, guiding investment in the city over the next 20 years.
View a list of future meeting dates below.
- Virtual Meeting - Tuesday, February 13bruary 8
- 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Location: 2502 Melrose Avenue NW Suite D
- Virtual Meeting | Tuesday, February 13
- 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Location: Zoom (PH: 1(646) 931-3860 / ID: 864 3655 5523)
- Gainsboro Branch Library - Thursday, February 15
- 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Location: 15 Patton Avenue NW
- Main Library Branch - Wednesday, February 21
- 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Location: 706 S. Jefferson Street
- Williamson Library Branch - Wednesday, February 28
- 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- Location: 3837 Williamson Road NW
- Raleigh Court Library Branch - Thursday, February 29
- 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Location: 2112 Grandin Road SW