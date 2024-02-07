31º
Local News

Roanoke City holds open houses on zoning reform, expanding housing

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Housing, Development

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City is holding open house meetings on zoning reform.

They’re going through a text amendment process in hopes of expanding housing opportunities in the city.

It’s part of City Plan 2040, guiding investment in the city over the next 20 years.

View a list of future meeting dates below.

  • Virtual Meeting - Tuesday, February 13bruary 8
    • 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
    • Location: 2502 Melrose Avenue NW Suite D
  • Virtual Meeting | Tuesday, February 13
    • 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
    • Location: Zoom (PH: 1(646) 931-3860 / ID: 864 3655 5523)
  • Gainsboro Branch Library - Thursday, February 15
    • 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
    • Location: 15 Patton Avenue NW
  • Main Library Branch - Wednesday, February 21
    • 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
    • Location: 706 S. Jefferson Street
  • Williamson Library Branch - Wednesday, February 28
    • 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
    • Location: 3837 Williamson Road NW
  • Raleigh Court Library Branch - Thursday, February 29
    • 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
    • Location: 2112 Grandin Road SW

