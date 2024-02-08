After two drunk driving deaths last Super Bowl Sunday, VSP wants drivers to be cautious

ROANOKE, Va. – While Super Bowl Sunday can be full of fun, it can take a turn for the worse if you’re caught drunk driving.

“The goal is to see if we can do this without any alcohol-related events and no fatalities whatsoever,” VSP Public Information Officer Sergeant Rick Garletts said.

As many people are out and about for parties, you may see more flashing blue lights this weekend.

“We increase normally to 75% of our staffing,” Sgt. Garletts said. “That varies from area to area.”

There’s a reason why officers will be on the roads. Last year, two people died from drunk driving in the state, and Virginia State Police charged 23 for the offense.

If you’re busted, you could face serious consequences, paying up to $10,000 and facing time in jail.

“You’re going to lose your driver’s license for a year anyway,” Sgt. Garletts said. “There’s a chance you could lose even more than that by losing your life.”

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles officials said it’s important to find a friend or Uber to drive home if you’ll be drinking.

“Please make a plan before you leave,” DMV Media Liaison Jillian Cowherd said. “Make a plan to get a safe and sober ride home.”

If you’re not participating, you still need to stay alert and take precautions on Sunday night.

“Buckling your seatbelt when you get in the car, whether you’re in the front or the back it is the best possible way you can protect yourself in the unfortunate event of a crash,” Cowherd said.