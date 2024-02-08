Alleghany County authorities announce charges placed after drug bust

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office announced charges placed after authorities seized illegal drugs while conducting a search warrant.
According to authorities, the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.
The sheriff’s office seized methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and other items that revealed the distribution of the substances.
Authorities said charges placed include:
- Four charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs
- One charge of intent to distribute cocaine
- Three charges of intent to distribute marijuana
- Three charges of child endangerment
- Several charges of possession of controlled substances
We’re told the suspects are being held in the Alleghany County Regional Jail and are awaiting trial.
Anyone with information that can lead to arrests and help rid the streets of drugs in Alleghany County, the City of Covington and the Town of Clifton Forge is asked to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office @ 540-965-1770 and request to speak with an investigator.