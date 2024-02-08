VDOT working to widen off-ramp onto Orange Ave. in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Improvements are coming to Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

They plan to widen the Northbound Interstate 581 off-ramp and extend the left turn lane onto Williamson Road – a reconfiguration to hopefully make it easier to turn left.

It’s a $4.5 million project that leaders hope to start by the end of this year or early 2025.

“This project is really about making traffic flow better around this exit ramp and reconfiguring that off-ramp onto Orange Avenue,” Jason Bond, VDOT Salem district spokesperson said.

They expect the project to take about six months or so once they get started.