Virginia teacher wins Grammy Music Educator Award

Annandale High School orchestra teacher Annie Ray, posing with Taylor Swift at the Grammys Sunday night. (Fairfax County Public Schools)

A Fairfax County teacher is the recipient of this year’s Grammy Music Educator of the Year Award.

Annandale High School orchestra director Annie Ray attended the award show Sunday, connecting with music artists like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

According to the Grammys website, the Music Educator Award was established to “recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.”

“Music can come from anyone, anywhere,” Annie Ray said. “You just have to be willing to give them a voice.”

Annie has returned to her classroom, connecting with students, some of whom are general education students, and others with limited or no verbal communication abilities.

