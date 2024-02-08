57º
Warner reacts to FCC ruling on artificial intelligence robocalls

The FCC outlawed AI robocalls Thursday

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

VIRGINIA – The FCC outlawed artificial intelligence robocalls Thursday – a landmark decision in the world of AI.

The decision sent a message that using AI technology to scam people won’t be tolerated.

But Senator Mark Warner (D) said that he wants to see more regulations when it comes to AI.

Warner said the technology is ‘concerning.’

“AI tools, whether it’s fake voices, fake images or content, can be delivered at speed and scale now unlike anything we’ve seen in the past. So it’s hugely concerning, I think the FCC took the correct action,” Warner said.

Warner said he’s concerned that AI technology will lead to foreign election interference, as well as voter mistrust.

