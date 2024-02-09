Franklin Co. leaders hope school closures don’t become reality

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – While a decision will ultimately be left up to the school board, Franklin County leaders are giving their thoughts on the budget deficit and potential school closures.

10 News previously told you about the $3.7 million deficit Franklin County Schools is experiencing in their upcoming budget.

On Thursday, the county’s board of supervisors held a special meeting to discuss the deficit.

Vice-Chair of the board Tim Tatum started by telling people he doesn’t want to see schools close.

One thing Tatum brought up is using some of the county’s money in reserves to help the schools through this time.

“It’s one-time money. It’s not a permanent solution but it would buy us some time to keep our schools open. I’m against having to bus our children all over Franklin County to all these different schools when there’s no need to,” Tatum said.

Several of the supervisors were critical of the state’s formula that helps determine how much is given to local districts.

The amount of funding the state awards to school districts is calculated by three things, 50% true value of real property, 40% adjusted gross income, and 10% taxable retail sales.

This equation makes up what is called a school division’s Local Composite Index or LCI.

While money is important, Shannon Brooks with the Franklin County Education Association prefers if school closings aren’t the go-to option.

“We understand that we have to operate in a fiscally responsible manner ... everybody does, every household does. It seems like that ought to be a last resort rather than a first option,” Brooks said.

Other aspects to reduce costs the board is looking into are reducing secondary positions in their schools, online learning and potentially moving to a four-day school week, which would save almost $1.5 million.

“It’s one of those deals where you make five people happy and you make ten people mad because everybody has their opinion about their children and we do to,” Chairman Ronnie Thompson said.

People will be able to voice their concerns at an upcoming public hearing on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.