Mack Trucks expanding to Roanoke County, Governor Youngkin announces

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – New trucking jobs will soon be available in Roanoke County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Mack Trucks will invest $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke County manufacturing operation.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

According to the governor, the company will expand its production facility by 72,000 square feet to increase capacity for its medium-duty truck line and emerging medium-duty electric truck line.

The expansion will create 51 new jobs.

“Mack Trucks’ expansion further strengthens Virginia’s manufacturing industry ecosystem, which is a core focus of the Commonwealth’s economic development strategy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

More than a century old, Mack Trucks is one is one of North America’s largest producers of heavy-duty trucks. They are sold in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. They employ about 104,000 people and serve customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to about $52 billion.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $255,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“Congratulations to Mack Trucks on this impressive expansion,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “This impactful project further develops the region’s rich automotive manufacturing cluster, which benefits from a supportive workforce development system as well as geographic advantages relative to customers and the overall automotive industry.”