Big Lick Comic-Con returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – The Big Lick Comic-Con is back!

Many people flocked to the Berglund Center to see some of their favorite actors, voice actors, comic book creators, and so much more.

A very special guest was in attendance too.

Lou Ferrigno, the star of the 1977 TV series, “The Incredible Hulk,” visited the Star City for the first time and reflected on his memories of being the Hulk.

“I always say the fact that children love the Hulk. Like for example, I’d be in the makeup, on the set, kids would see me, they would run away, they would come back and look at me and say, ‘I love you Hulk,” Ferrigno said.

Ferrigno is also an honorary sheriff in 25 different states, so Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash presented him with an award to honor his support of public safety and law enforcement.