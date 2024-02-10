54º
Calfee Community Center leaders talk about annual gala

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

The Let’s Paint the Town Red gala to benefit the Calfee Community and Cultural Center will take place on February 24, 2024, from 6:00-10:00 pm at Omni Place Event Center in Fairlawn, Virginia.

The gala will feature speaker Leon Russell, Calfee School alumnus and chairman of the National Board of Directors for the NAACP; live music by Glen Holmes and Denise Smith of Added Value and dance tunes by Spin Doctor, Mickey Hickman; cocktail hour and buffet dinner by Bella Events Catering; and silent auction and raffle items including a tropical vacation getaway, high-end NRV experiences, trip to Massanutten, Steelers tickets, luxury jewelry, original artwork, a sports kayak, and more.

Individual tickets are available for $65 online at https://calfeeccc.org/gala and include one free drink (21+) or one free raffle ticket, or reserve a table for up to eight people for $1,000. Table will include your name or organization’s logo.

