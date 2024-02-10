Calfee Community Center leaders talk about annual gala

The Let’s Paint the Town Red gala to benefit the Calfee Community and Cultural Center will take place on February 24, 2024, from 6:00-10:00 pm at Omni Place Event Center in Fairlawn, Virginia.

The gala will feature speaker Leon Russell, Calfee School alumnus and chairman of the National Board of Directors for the NAACP; live music by Glen Holmes and Denise Smith of Added Value and dance tunes by Spin Doctor, Mickey Hickman; cocktail hour and buffet dinner by Bella Events Catering; and silent auction and raffle items including a tropical vacation getaway, high-end NRV experiences, trip to Massanutten, Steelers tickets, luxury jewelry, original artwork, a sports kayak, and more.

Individual tickets are available for $65 online at https://calfeeccc.org/gala and include one free drink (21+) or one free raffle ticket, or reserve a table for up to eight people for $1,000. Table will include your name or organization’s logo.