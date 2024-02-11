Amber Alert canceled after 7-month-old Norfolk girl found safe

NORFOLK, Va. – UPDATE

The Amber Alert has been canceled. VSP said Delysia Solei-Promise Jones has been found safe.

UPDATE

Virginia State Police said the suspect who is believed to have abducted a 7-month-old in Norfolk is now in custody.

Delysia Solei-Promise Jones is still missing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a child abducted on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. from Norfolk, Virginia.

Police said the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Washington Avenue in Norfolk.

Delysia Solei-Promise Jones is described as a 7-month-old girl with black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 12 inches long, and weighs 17 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray onesie with colored flowers.

We’re told Delysia is believed to have been abducted by Delsean Marquee Mickle, 35, described as a male with brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′8″, and weighs 160 lbs. Mickle was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

For further information contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts. If you see Delysia or Mickle, you’re asked to call 911.