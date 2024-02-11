Man hospitalized after Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg early Sunday.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, at 2:15 a.m., officers responded to Wards Road and Glass Avenue after witnesses reported that a vehicle struck a light poll.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle, which was occupied by an adult male driver.

Authorities said the officers rendered first aid until Lynchburg Fire Department medics arrived and transported the driver to the Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the LPD Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.