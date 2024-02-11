52º
Roanoke County launched online broadband

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County has launched a new resident connectivity survey to better understand local Internet and cell phone connectivity needs county-wide.

Check out the video to get more information about how to fill our the survey.

