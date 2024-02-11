"The Hulk" Lou Ferrigno recognized at Big Lick Comic Con

ROANOKE, Va. – The bi-annual Big Lick Comic Con wraps this weekend, and a big star got some major honors in the Star City.

Roanoke city Sheriff Antonio Hash recognized The Hulk, Lou Ferrigno with an honor at the comic con due to his work with law enforcement.

10 News caught up with the star who was signing autographs and taking pics.

“Great I’ve never been here before, I’m excited the people here are fantastic it feels like whoa back to comic con,” Ferrigno said.

Ferrigno also shared his fondest memory playing The Hulk.

“I always think the fact that children love the hulk for example, I’ll be in the makeup chair and kids would see me and then run away and come back and look say I love you hulk " Ferrigno said.