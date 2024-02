Drivers headed north on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. (VDOT)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Drivers headed north on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County can expect delays due to a multiple-vehicle accident and vehicle fire.

According to VDOT, the vehicle fire happened at mile marker 104.7.

As of 11:52 a.m., all north lanes are closed, and traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles.

According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, southbound lanes may also be backed up at times.

Traffic is being diverted off at Exit 98. The on-ramp at exit 101 is closed.