VIRGINIA – Health experts now say improvements to teenagers’ mental health could result in less substance abuse.

According to researchers, more than 70% of teens said they turn to drugs or alcohol to feel more relaxed.

The CDC said if the teens have less anxiety, they may be less motivated to get intoxicated.

Young people have faced numerous unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased stress levels.