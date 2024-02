ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – An opening date has been set for a new Roanoke County resource for people experiencing homelessness.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The old Apple Valley Motel is set to become housing for people experiencing homelessness and opens on Thursday.

It’s called “Suites by TLOT” run by The Least of These Ministry and is expected to house approximately 30 people.

Tenants will pay based on their income and private donations will cover the rest.