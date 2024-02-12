Radford police arrest Goodview man after reports of car break-ins, residential burglary

A Goodview man has been charged after burglaries in the College Park neighborhood on Feb. 8, according to the Radford City Police Department.

Officers said they were sent to the 100 block of Buckeye Lane for the report of a residential break-in and multiple car break-ins on Feb. 8.

Throughout the investigation, police said they identified 23-year-old Richard Cherry of Goodview as the suspect. He was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with one count of breaking and entering. Officers said additional charges are pending.

We’re told Cherry is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Police said they found stolen property along with several pieces of property that is unaccounted for. If you think you may have been the victim of a car break-in or burglary around the College Park neighborhood, you’re asked to contact Sergeant Detective Cox at (540) 267-3711.