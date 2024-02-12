Super Bowl commercials proved funny and weird in 2024

Super Bowl commercials were a whopping $7 million for 30 seconds during the game this year.

Randy Belcher from AccessU joined Virginia Today to break down the good, funny and even weird.

“For most companies, it’s not about selling. It’s about fun. If it’s not about fun, it’s about advocating for a kinder, better world,” said Belcher. “It was actually a pretty good crop of spots, one of the best in years.”

Belcher said commercials had a little bit of everything this year from talking cats, talking babies, sitcom reunions (Friends to 30 Rock), serious actors acting silly, and two Flashdance parodies.

These are his picks for the top funny ones:

Paramount+ Mountain (with Patrick Stewart)

Uber Eats

Pluto TV Couch Potatoes (best sight gag)

Dunkin – Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, JLo

Other commercials that stood out to Belcher include:

Kia – Ice Skater

Christopher Walken -- BMW

Budweiser Clydesdale and dog

State Farm/Arnold Schwarzenegger

Snapchat

Squarespace – Hello Down There

Many of the 30 second commercials also have extended versions online. Belcher says you should check those out because they are good too!