38th Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance held for individuals with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. – A night of inclusivity, dancing and memorable moments for people with disabilities.

Linda Perry said she looks forward to the Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance every single year.

“I’m 74 but I still boogie,” Perry said.

The therapeutic recreation services host 245 participants and caretakers for an evening of dancing, eating, and even a crowning for the king and queen of hearts.

“To come out and feel included and involved is one of the best reasons why we can put this on,” said Devon Burnette, Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor.

The dance floor was full of smiles and amazing moves.

The event gives people with disabilities a night specifically tailored to their wants and needs as they dance the night away.

“We really need this event. We don’t have a lot to look forward to being handicapped, but this really makes life worth living, it really does,” Perry said.

Linda has been coming to the Valentine’s Dance for over 12 years and she said it never disappoints.

“We all get a little present you know and it’s just ... we got good rocking music and it’s like being with your family all over again,” Perry said.