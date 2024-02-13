44-year-old man killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after a 44-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Route 220, according to State troopers.

Authorities said 44-year-old Joshua Brandon Vernon, of Bassett, was driving south in a Toyota Camry, tried to switch lanes and lost control. He then crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Chrysler van.

We’re told Vernon died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, State troopers said.