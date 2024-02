COMING UP: 100-year-old woman celebrates Mardi Gras - The Morning Sprint

Universal Orlando Resort’s seasonal celebration, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off. This year’s parade features six new floats inspired by elements like Earth, wind, water, fire, the sun and moon. The collection of new floats will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats to complete this year’s vibrant parade.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Tuesday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories that we discussed in today’s episode:

“I’m still enjoying life.” | Hear from the 100-year-old woman who is kicking off the new year strong with Mardi Gras celebrations.

A Valentine’s Day nightmare | We’ll tell you the warning signs that you should watch out for to avoid being victim to romance scams.

WSLS will once again be freezin’ for a reason at the Polar Plunge | Hear how you can weigh in on what costume 10 News Anchor Duke Carter wears when he goes for the cold.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: