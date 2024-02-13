Consumer Reports: Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day

VIRGINIA – Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day might be a great opportunity for some self-love.

Consumer Reports has your back and heart covered with some great items for yourself or a loved one on your list.

If self-care involves a cup of Joe made with love and little effort, look no further. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is convenient to use and comes in fun colors that will brighten your morning even before you’ve had that first sip of caffeine.

While testers found it isn’t especially fast, it does make a remarkably consistent cup of coffee.

No matter the season, loving and protecting your skin from the sun is a must. With La Roche-Posay, one of CR’s top-rated sunscreens, it can also feel luxurious.

Speaking of luxury, this splurge might be the beauty tool to rule them all – the Dyson Supersoni.

“Dyson Supersonic certainly lives up to its status as a luxury product. Our testers gave it top marks when it came to drying speed, and it’s also one of the quietest models we’ve tested. I personally love it, and it’s a favorite of our editors as well,’ said Anna Kocharian with CR.

And let the self-care continue with some healthy snacking!

You can upgrade movie night with this Dash popcorn maker. CR found it delivered a lighter, toastier flavor in only two minutes.

With popcorn in hand, you’ll be ready to snuggle up under this 15 pound weighted throw by Gravity blanket. CR liked its super soft “micro-plush” duvet cover in fun colors like – plum, teal and gold.

“If you’re looking for a little luxury, a silk eye mask is the way to do it. It’s going to help you catch some Z’s on a plane or at home.”