Presenting opportunities in data science for women in Blacksburg

Blacksburg – Women in data science are learning more about opportunities in the field through events hosted at Virginia Tech.

10 News was there for a networking mixer for anyone interested in data science on Monday.

The mission is to grow the participation of women in data science while encouraging women to pursue careers in the field.

According to the US Census Bureau, the demand for data scientists is supposed to increase another 35 percent by 2032.

“Giving more opportunities for women to speak and network like this, giving young women role models of women who have really advanced their careers in this space, in fact, the theme of this year’s event is how to get visibility as a woman in the data sciences,” Angie Patterson, Professor of Practice, department of statistics at Virginia Tech said.

They are holding a half-day conference with speakers from the field on Tuesday to bring awareness about the work and grow the diversity in the data sciences.