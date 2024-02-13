Roanoke Police Department, sheriff’s office team up to prevent crimes against the elderly

ROANOKE, Va. – You can become a victim of crime when you least expect it, but Roanoke City Police and the sheriff’s office are teaming up to prevent vulnerable populations from becoming the victims.

They spoke to senior citizens at a TRIAD meeting on Tuesday focused on safety.

Brandi Lazare, Sergeant of Community Engagement Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, broke down the “crime prevention triangle”

“The crime prevention triangle includes opportunity, desire and ability,” Sgt. Lazare said. ”When you eliminate one of the sides of the triangle, it’s impossible for a crime to happen.”

Law enforcement reminded attendees to be aware of their surroundings, report anything unusual and lock their doors.

Joyce Worrell-Hilton said she learned valuable information, although she already takes some precautions to stay safe.

“I don’t go out by myself like they say the rule of two,” Worrell-Hilton said. “I have my friend go with me. I do sometimes go to the movies by myself, but I park close.”

Law enforcement said they can only do so much. It’s up to you to prevent a crime.

“It was exactly what I needed to know,” Worrell-Hilton said.