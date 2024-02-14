Charges pending after 29-year-old killed in Montgomery County crash

The two-vehicle crash that left one man dead and another injured in Montgomery County is under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The two-vehicle crash that left one man dead and another injured in Montgomery County is under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened Monday, Feb. 12, at 2:20 p.m. on Route 11.

We’re told a 2010 Chevrolet Impala was heading south on Route 11 when it crossed over the center line and hit a 2016 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford, 29-year-old Jesse Jones, died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Richard Helm, 41, was driving the Chevy, police said. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to state police, charges are pending.