Christiansburg DMV to close for renovations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Changes are coming to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Christiansburg.

Leaders from the DMV said after they close on Saturday, Feb. 17, they will not reopen until March 25.

During that time, the location along Arbor Drive will undergo renovations.

They said, during this temporary closure, they want to remind people there are plenty of options online.

“We always recommend you start at our website, because there are over 50 transactions you can take care of on our website,” said Jillian Cowherd, a spokesperson for DMV. “If you do have a vehicle-only transaction, you can check out one of our DMV Select locations. There is one in Radford which is pretty nearby.”

Improvements to the office include a new, efficient countertop design, interior paint, and new lighting inside and out. The bathroom will also be updated and the parking lot will be resealed and striped.