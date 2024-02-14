Man arrested after stealing ambulance in Roanoke

SALEM, Va. – According to Salem officials, a man was charged after stealing an ambulance in Roanoke on Tuesday.
We’re told officers responded to the 1900 block of Electric Road about the stolen ambulance at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said a Salem officer found the ambulance minutes later and took the suspect into custody at 9:36 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue SW.
The person who stole the ambulance has been identified as Jon Debord of Vinton. Officials said he is facing a felony eluding charge and a grand larceny charge in connection with the incident.
10 News has reached out to LewisGale and Roanoke City Fire-EMS for comment.