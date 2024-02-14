Roanoke businesses feel the love this Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – If you walk into Chocolate Paper on Valentine’s Day, you’ll find plenty of goodies for last-minute gifts.

“It’s all ready for you,” co-owner Melissa Mays said.

Melissa Mays is the owner of Chocolate Paper and said Valentine’s Day is one of their busiest times of year.

“We are amazed at the people that come and see us on Valentine’s Day,” she said.

The day before Valentine’s Day, they sold over 200 cards, not including the chocolate and other gifts sold.

“That makes me happy. Knowing someone is telling someone else that they love them,” she said.

Mays tells us it’s a large boost, in a slow season.

“Year over year, our sales increase over Valentine’s Day, and that’s key for us,” Mays said.

Right down the road, the Hotel Roanoke is also seeing an increase in business.

General Manager Brian Wells said they like to give people a reason to come in on Valentine’s Day.

“February is always fun, we have some great romance packages we sell all month long,” Wells said.

A top hit for the hotel? A couples dinner at the Regency Room, bringing in more people than the ones staying at the hotel.

“Dinner is definitely a popular thing here on Valentine’s Day — Regency Room is sold out, and we’re really excited about that.”

For Mays, while the economic aspect is a plus, she tells us she loves being a part of a special day.

“This is not world peace, but we give a little piece of the world to everybody here,” she said.