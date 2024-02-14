Town of Christiansburg leaders hand out Valentine’s Day cards to the elderly

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Valentine’s Day sees no age, and leaders with the Town of Christiansburg made sure people at two assisted living facilities in Christiansburg felt the day of love.

We met up with town leaders at the Spring Oak assisted living facility as they handed out handmade Valentine’s Day cards to residents.

The valentines were from different departments throughout the town, like the police and fire departments.

We talked to one resident at Spring Oak and she said it is important to love and feel loved.

“It’s important you have got to have somebody to love because if you don’t then you just ‘pfft,’” said June Norton, a Spring Oak resident.

Town leaders also visited the Commonwealth Senior Living Center to give more residents valentines for the day of love.