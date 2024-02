A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Giles County is under investigation.

We’re told the crash happened on Tuesday morning in the town of Narrows.

Police said they were called to the College Street and Northview Street intersection around 7:46 a.m. for the crash.

Authorities said no one was hurt and the students on the bus were taken to school.

No further information was released. 10 News is working for you to learn more.