11-month-old boy dies after Alleghany County crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An 11-month-old boy is dead after an Alleghany County crash on Interstate 64, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened on Wednesday shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the 23.3 mile marker.

We’re told a female driver was headed west in a 2019 GMC SUV and hit the rear of a westbound 2013 tractor-trailer.

State Troopers state that the driver of the SUV was wearing her seat belt and the baby boy was properly secured in a child safety seat in the rear of the SUV. They were both hurt in the incident and transported to LewisGale, Alleghany Hospital.

Unfortunately, the young boy died at the hospital, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.