Here’s where veterans can find mobile telehealth services in Southwest Virginia

Are you a veteran looking for VA healthcare closer to home?
There are six mobile telehealth locations in Southwest Virginia where veterans can receive healthcare services.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a registered nurse is on-site to help you connect, through video, with your provider at the Salem VA Health Care System.
Here are the mobile telehealth locations in our region:
- Martinsville – Virginia Department of Health; 295 Commonwealth Blvd Martinsville, VA 24112
- Alleghany Highlands – YMCA; 101 YMCA Way Covington, VA 24426
- Patrick County – Virginia Department of Health; 106 Rucker St. #123 Stuart, VA 24171
- Bedford - Central Library; 321 N Bridge St. Bedford, VA 24523
- Radford - New River Valley Community Service Board; 401 W. Main St. Radford, VA 24141
- Franklin County – VDH; 365 Pell Ave. Rocky Mount, VA 24151
For more information, you can call 540-982-2463 Ext. 1649 or Ext. 5090.