Here’s where veterans can find mobile telehealth services in Southwest Virginia

Are you a veteran looking for VA healthcare closer to home?

There are six mobile telehealth locations in Southwest Virginia where veterans can receive healthcare services.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a registered nurse is on-site to help you connect, through video, with your provider at the Salem VA Health Care System.

Here are the mobile telehealth locations in our region:

Martinsville – Virginia Department of Health; 295 Commonwealth Blvd Martinsville, VA 24112

Alleghany Highlands – YMCA; 101 YMCA Way Covington, VA 24426

Patrick County – Virginia Department of Health; 106 Rucker St. #123 Stuart, VA 24171

Bedford - Central Library; 321 N Bridge St. Bedford, VA 24523

Radford - New River Valley Community Service Board; 401 W. Main St. Radford, VA 24141

Franklin County – VDH; 365 Pell Ave. Rocky Mount, VA 24151

For more information, you can call 540-982-2463 Ext. 1649 or Ext. 5090.