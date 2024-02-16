Virginia Tech Police Department prepares for another Polar Plunge

BLACKSBURG, Va. – We are just a few days away from the New River Polar Plunge!

Ahead of the event, the Virginia Tech Police Department is gearing up to go for the cold.

The department has participated in the annual event for years and they tell us every year is special.

They said this year, the department has brought in more participants than they have ever had.

“Some of our VTPD interns are going to help us, some of our student leaders, which are resident assistants in the residential halls, they’re going to come out and partner with us,” said Corporal John Tarter with the Virginia Tech Police Department.

He adds throughout the year, the department works special Olympic events, so they see firsthand how much this helps.

While they have not decided on what they are wearing yet, he said the department’s horse will lead the crew to the river.