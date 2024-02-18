Man wanted for Lynchburg malicious wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred Sunday morning.

Police said shortly after 9 a.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Newport Drive for the report of a fight in progress.

We’re told when officers arrived, they located a woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her head. She was treated by Lynchburg Fire Department medics.

Authorities said during their investigation, officers found out that a physical altercation took place between the offender and the victim that led to the injuries.

According to LPD, both the woman and male offender were known to each other, and the incident appears to be isolated.

The man has been identified as John Sheffey, Jr., 50, of Lynchburg. According to police, he was not located and is currently wanted for malicious wounding in connection to the incident.

Sheffey also has an outstanding felony warrant from Bedford County for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

We’re told LPD officers were on the scene for several hours to ensure everyone’s safety. A residence was searched in relation to this incident, however, Sheffey was not located.

If you know of Sheffey’s location, or see him, you’re asked to use caution and do not approach him. Call 911 and report his location immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Dyke at (434) 455-6060 ext. 535 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.