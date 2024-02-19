20-year-old Virginia Tech student reported missing

Authorities said Johnny Roop was last seen at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Road in the Merrimac area of Montgomery County on Friday (Feb. 16).

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a missing 20-year-old Virginia Tech student.

Authorities said Johnny Roop was last seen at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Road in the Merrimac area of Montgomery County on Friday (Feb. 16). He had been headed to his parent’s home in Abingdon, roughly an hour and 40 minutes away, to take an online exam by 5 p.m.; however, he never arrived, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office describes him as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and said he is about 240 pounds.

The sheriff’s office told 10 News that that same day his phone pinged near the New River Valley Mall shortly before 4:30 p.m. and he is believed to be driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with VA license plate number: TXW6643, as shown in the picture attached to this article. The car has a Virginia Tech flag sticker on the back window as well.

If you have any information or see his vehicle, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-382-4343.