Demand for hip, knee, shoulder replacements projected to substantially increase in the next decade

VIRGINIA – As the population is aging, doctors are projecting a substantial increase in the number of hip, knee, and shoulder replacements in the next decade.

Now, Carilion is re-starting educational sessions called Points on Joints to help navigate the process.

Carilion officials said hip and knee replacements are nationally projected to increase 43 percent by 2033. Shoulder replacements are also projected to increase in demand by 91 percent by 2033.

10 News spoke to Carilion Clinic’s Dr. Murillo Adrados who specializes in hip and knee replacements.

“The demand has climbed substantially over the last 20 years. The trajectory is that it is going to continue to increase. With the combined hip and knee replacements, we see over a million of them done in the United States every year. As the population ages, but tries to remain active we expect that demand to continue to increase,” Dr. Adrados said.

Registration is open for the first educational session happening Feb. 20 at noon at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. It’s free to attend.

Those 45 or older with joint pain or limited motion are encouraged to attend. Participants are asked to register here.