Due South BBQ to be featured on America's Best Restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. – One local restaurant is getting their time in the limelight.

Due South BBQ in Roanoke is being featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

They are being filmed for the feature tomorrow from 2 to 5 p.m. and are inviting the community out to support them during filming.

The show travels the country to find restaurants you should eat at weekly.

“Well, at first it was a little shocking and we weren’t sure what the process was like but they further talked us into it, and as we talked more and more we were like, ‘Oh this is a real opportunity, we should take it,’” Owner of Due South BBQ Jagroop Singh said.

They say the feature will be on social media shortly after filming, but they don’t have an exact date.