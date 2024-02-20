Basketball fans donate food items ahead of Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This year’s Commonwealth Clash had a competition separate from what was played on the court.

Smithfield, the sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, challenged fans to donate nonperishable food items ahead of tip-off.

Jessica Efland, Smithfield’s Associate Brand Manager, had her team set up over an hour before the game started.

“It’s a competition and so far UVA collected over 500 pounds, so if Virginia Tech beats it then they won,” Efland said.

All the food donated on Monday went to the Market of Virginia Tech. The program was developed to provide support to students currently experiencing food insecurity.

Smithfield took the donations even further with a $5,000 check presented to the food pantry during the game.

“Food insecurities is a real thing and we want to make sure that we are donating and doing our part as Smithfield, as Virginia Tech and UVA and donating back to our local communities,” Efland said.

Throughout the year, Smithfield looks to support the communities surrounding UVA and Virginia Tech, including each school’s food pantry.