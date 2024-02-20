35º
Join Insider

Local News

Basketball fans donate food items ahead of Commonwealth Clash

The food donations along with a $5,000 check went to the Market at Virginia Tech

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Blacksburg, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, Basketball, Sports

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This year’s Commonwealth Clash had a competition separate from what was played on the court.

Smithfield, the sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, challenged fans to donate nonperishable food items ahead of tip-off.

Jessica Efland, Smithfield’s Associate Brand Manager, had her team set up over an hour before the game started.

“It’s a competition and so far UVA collected over 500 pounds, so if Virginia Tech beats it then they won,” Efland said.

All the food donated on Monday went to the Market of Virginia Tech. The program was developed to provide support to students currently experiencing food insecurity.

Smithfield took the donations even further with a $5,000 check presented to the food pantry during the game.

“Food insecurities is a real thing and we want to make sure that we are donating and doing our part as Smithfield, as Virginia Tech and UVA and donating back to our local communities,” Efland said.

Throughout the year, Smithfield looks to support the communities surrounding UVA and Virginia Tech, including each school’s food pantry.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter