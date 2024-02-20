St. Patrick’s Day Parade to return to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – Tuesday organizers announced plans for St. Patrick’s Day festivities - Which bring thousands of people to the Star City.

The celebration is set to return on Saturday, March 16.

The Freedom First Saint Patrick’s Day parade will travel down Jefferson Street to Campbell Avenue, While the Shamrock Festival takes place behind the Market building.

From green beer to live music and vendors, organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“We want to create reasons for people to want to come downtown. So, by coming down to the festival, stopping for lunch, or go do some shopping after the parade, it lets you experience all that downtown has to offer, so it’s really great for our businesses and our local community and it’s just really great time all around,” Izzy Post with Downtown Roanoke Inc. said.

Restaurants like Corned Beef and Martin’s will also be celebrating with live music, Irish food specials, adult beverages and more.

All of the events are rain or shine.