Beware, Roanoke Valley SPCA says: ‘They’re impersonating our volunteers’

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley SPCA says they’re upset after finding out a woman is impersonating them and defrauding multiple local businesses.
They say a warrant is out for Susan Johnson or Wiltcher, for forging documents and theft.
Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond said she doesn’t know why someone would do something like this.
“They’re also taking from homeless pets and that’s a really really bad feeling for us,” Rickmond said. “They’re impersonating our volunteers. They’re not in any way affiliated with us, and that’s been heartbreaking.”
They’re asking other businesses who think they may be a victim of the fraud scheme to contact police.
The SPCA also shared tips for detecting fraud schemes as they sometimes solicit items for fundraising events:
- Do NOT feel obligated to donate on the spot. Take time to verify the solicitor before donating. Donations can also be dropped off at the shelter, rather than being given directly to a solicitor,
- Do NOT call numbers given to you by the solicitor to verify legitimacy,
- DO call the shelter’s CEO, Denise Hayes, directly at: 540-339-9500 to verify legitimacy,
- DO ask to see a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license from any solicitors,
- DO look for an official Roanoke Valley SPCA nametag that every solicitor should be wearing,
- DO check out the shelter’s event listings to verify an event is legitimate: https://rvspca.org/events/list/
- DO look for professional paperwork. Anyone soliciting for the Roanoke Valley SPCA will have a branded auction donation form, a request letter signed by Roanoke Valley SPCA CEO Denise Hayes, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA IRS determination letter with them.