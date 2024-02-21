Beware, Roanoke Valley SPCA says: ‘They’re impersonating our volunteers’

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley SPCA says they’re upset after finding out a woman is impersonating them and defrauding multiple local businesses.

They say a warrant is out for Susan Johnson or Wiltcher, for forging documents and theft.

Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond said she doesn’t know why someone would do something like this.

“They’re also taking from homeless pets and that’s a really really bad feeling for us,” Rickmond said. “They’re impersonating our volunteers. They’re not in any way affiliated with us, and that’s been heartbreaking.”

They’re asking other businesses who think they may be a victim of the fraud scheme to contact police.

The SPCA also shared tips for detecting fraud schemes as they sometimes solicit items for fundraising events: